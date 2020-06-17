Video

A former police detective who left the force with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) says beekeeping has "almost been a cure".

John Geden, from Hayling Island in Hampshire, retired from the force in 2014 after being diagnosed with PTSD the previous year.

He started keeping bees as a hobby in 1992, but after he left the force he started to do it full time.

Mr Geden says that beekeping is an "immersive" activity that directs his focus away from the traumatic incidents he saw when attending road accidents.

