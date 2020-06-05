Army recruits complete virtual training
For the first time in Army history, new recruits have carried out part of their training online and at home because of the coronavirus lockdown measures.

On Friday, they took part in a socially distanced passing-out parade at the Army Training Regiment in Winchester, after successfully completing their course.

The event was streamed live on social media as family and friends weren't allowed to attend.

Reporter: Steve Humphrey

  • 05 Jun 2020
