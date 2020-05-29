Media player
Colleagues line streets for Southampton hospital porter's funeral
Hospital staff have lined the streets outside work to pay their respects to a porter who died after testing positive for coronavirus.
Mike Brown, who died at the end of April, had worked at Southampton General for 20 years.
Friends and colleagues lined the streets on Friday and clapped as his funeral cortege passed.
29 May 2020
