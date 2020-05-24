Media player
Coronavirus: Learning disability theatre company moves online
A Hampshire theatre group for people with learning disabilities has taken its classes and workshops online.
Winchester-based charity Blue Apple Theatre used technology to adapt to the lockdown restrictions so its performers can still attend weekly virtual sessions.
The success of their classes means they hope to make it a nationwide initiative to support budding actors and actresses.
Video journalist: Matt Treacy
This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.
24 May 2020
