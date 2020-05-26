Video

When window cleaner Vin Kennedy goes to work, he knows that he'll be spending more time talking than cleaning.

Although not classed as key workers, window cleaners fall into the government's "exception" category, so he could continue working.

Mr Kennedy, who works in and around Southampton, says for his clients who are self-isolating he can be a link to the outside world.

A film by Talia Slack and Rich George

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.