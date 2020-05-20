'We're helping get PPE to the front line'

Video

Volunteers have spent the past six weeks distributing tens of thousands of items of clothing and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The St John Ambulance operation support hub in Gosport, Hampshire, is led by Steve Eversfield who spent 25 years as a combat medic in the British Army and 10 years setting up field hospitals in Iraq.

PPE is distributed from the hub to 32 St John Ambulance sites in the UK where volunteers are supporting the NHS.

In the last two months the charity has provided PPE to ambulance crews, specialist cleaners, staff for hospitals and first aiders.

