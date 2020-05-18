The view from the country's largest oil refinery

Media player
Coronavirus: How Fawley oil refinery is adapting to lockdown
The decrease in the use of fuel by cars and the aviation industry means that oil producers and refineries have had to adapt their businesses.
Fawley oil refinery in Hampshire is the largest in the UK and usually processes 50m litres of crude oil a day.
Globally 16m fewer barrels of crude oil are being processed a day and Fawley has found an increase in demand for some items from it's chemical plant that can be used in the production of medical equipment and PPE.
A film by Jon Cuthill and Abby Newbery
18 May 2020
