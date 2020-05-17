Media player
Coronavirus: Winchester teenager paints Banksy-style mural
This week would have been the first week GCSE's for many 16 year olds across the country.
But with exams cancelled, teenagers are finding other ways to pass the time.
In Winchester, Belle has been inspired by the picture graffiti artist Banksy donated to Southampton General Hospital.
17 May 2020
