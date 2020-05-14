'They rely on you at their most vulnerable time'

Media player
Coronavirus: Behind the front line at Winchester hospital
They are in close contact with Covid-19 patients, both in life and in death, but they are not medical staff.
Thousands of hospital porters, cleaners, caterers and admin staff are playing a vital role in keeping the NHS running.
Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester invited the BBC to meet the support staff working during the coronavirus crisis.
A film by Alastair Fee and Nikki Mitchell
This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques. The BBC donated PPE to the hospital to replace those used during filming.
14 May 2020
