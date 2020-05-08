Video

People on the Isle of Wight joined in a mass sing-a-long to mark VE Day.

Hundreds of islanders sang We'll Meet Again on their doorsteps after the Clap for the NHS on Thursday evening.

Members of the 1940s-inspired group Company B UK performed the song as it played on Isle of Wight Radio, while others filmed themselves singing along.

The harmony singing group is raising money for the island's Earl Mountbatten Hospice.