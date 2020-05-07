'We're still rescuing wildlife during lockdown'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Wildlife rescue continues during lockdown
A wildlife rescue centre says it has been seeing more garden-related animal injuries during lockdown.
Staff at Hart Wildlife Rescue are advising people to continue seeking help if they find injured wildlife.
They say that while injuries on the roads are down, people should be more careful when driving, as animals will have become accustomed to their being fewer vehicles on the roads.
A film by Laura Ancell and Curtis Lancaster
-
07 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-52557517/coronavirus-wildlife-rescue-continues-during-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window