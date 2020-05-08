'Funfair showmen are like caged birds in lockdown'

Video

A fifth generation showman has warned the coronavirus crisis could spell "the end of the British travelling fairground".

His industry should be booming at this time of year, but Charles Cole, from Southampton, said its rides are rusting away in storage.

Owners face the financial hit of having to pay credit on unused attractions, as well as pay for compulsory testing and insurance, he added.

The Showmen's Guild of Great Britain say there are 25,000 fairground workers in the UK who should be running more than 4,000 attractions.

Video journalist: Ben Moore

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques