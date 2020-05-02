Video

With lockdown conditions continuing across the UK, a charity is anticipating a spike in cyber-stalking.

Portsmouth charity Aurora New Dawn's stalking advocate Lucy Kay has said enforcing people to stay home will only change how stalkers contact their victims.

A cyber-stalking victim has also described her concerns and is urging people to learn how to stay safe online.

If you're affected by the themes discussed in this video you can find more information on the BBC Action Line

Video journalist: Emily Ford