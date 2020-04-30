Manufacture of 'pioneering' respirator hood begins

Video

A hospital has ordered 5,000 "pioneering" respirator hoods for staff fighting coronavirus following a successful trial.

University Hospital Southampton (UHS) said its staff have become the first in the country to be widely kitted out with the new equipment.

The trust said the reusable kit could help resolve some of the supply issues associated with disposable personal protective equipment (PPE).

It was developed from a prototype created in less than a week by the University of Southampton and the NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Centre.

