'We're here holding their hands as they leave us'
Coronavirus: On the front line at Basingstoke hospital

NHS staff in a busy Hampshire hospital have described being on the front line of the fight against coronavirus.

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital invited the BBC to meet its staff and patients, and see how the outbreak is being treated.

A film by Alastair Fee, Nikki Mitchell and Pete Doherty.

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques. The BBC donated PPE to the hospital to replace those used during filming.

  • 28 Apr 2020
