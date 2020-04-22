'My 99-year-old auntie recovered from coronavirus'
A 99-year-old woman is recovering at home after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Carrie Pollock tested positive at the Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, in early March after she was admitted with hallucinations and suspected pneumonia.

