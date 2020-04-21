Running safely during the coronavirus outbreak
As restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic continue, many people are asking how they can run more safely.

Some parks and outdoor areas around the UK have been closed to stop people congregating, but the official advice is that people can take one form of exercise a day.

We asked a GP, an etiquette expert and a microbiologist what measures people can take to limit the potential exposure to coronavirus.

A film by Laura Ancell and Richard George

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.

