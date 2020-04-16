'Our last words were that we loved each other'

Media player
Coronavirus: Tributes paid to cricketer Lee Nurse from Basingstoke
The father and son of a well-known cricketer who contracted coronavirus have said they are devastated by his death.
Lee Nurse, who played for Basingstoke and Finchampstead, was 43 years old.
He died at Basingstoke hospital on 9 April with his son Rilee by his bedside.
Reporter: Steve Humphrey
16 Apr 2020
