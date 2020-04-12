Video

A Hampshire charity has set up a new domestic abuse helpline for victims after seeing an increase in calls across the country.

The National Domestic Abuse service has seen a 25% rise in calls since lockdown measures were introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

This prompted Shonagh Dillon, CEO of Portsmouth charity Aurora New Dawn, to set up a new helpline for people in her county.

Video journalist: Emily Ford

