Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How has donating blood changed?
Regular blood donors are being encouraged to keep their appointments despite the outbreak of coronavirius.
Blood donation centres such as the one at Southampton University Hospital have introduced new safety measures to deal with the crisis.
They include increasing social distancing, more cleaning and sanitising of hands and equipment, and no longer serving hot drinks.
The NHS has said that blood stocks are currently "good".
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-52215321/coronavirus-how-has-donating-blood-changedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window