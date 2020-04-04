Coronavirus 'traps' domestic abuse victims at home

Media player
Domestic abuse charity helping victims isolating with abuser
"The last place a domestic abuse victim wants to be is trapped at home with their abuser."
Those are the words of Chantal Hughes, the chief executive for domestic abuse charity, The Hampton Trust in Southampton.
She explains how coronavirus and a ban on non-essential travel has meant that victims are now having to isolate with their abusers.
The charity, which also offers therapy to perpetrators of abuse, is now offering support virtually and has stepped up work with police to make sure families are safe.
Video journalist: Emily Ford
04 Apr 2020
