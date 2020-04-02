Hood
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: University researchers develop respiratory hood

Researchers have developed protective equipment which they say could reduce the risk of NHS staff being infected by the coronavirus.

A team at The University of Southampton say their PeRSo hood is better than a mask because it fits everybody and can be worn for long periods without having to be removed.

The prototype device has a fan that filters air into the hood and is being trialled by NHS staff in Southampton.

Video journalist: Tom Hepworth

  • 02 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Sewing scrubs for the NHS