Video
Coronavirus: University researchers develop respiratory hood
Researchers have developed protective equipment which they say could reduce the risk of NHS staff being infected by the coronavirus.
A team at The University of Southampton say their PeRSo hood is better than a mask because it fits everybody and can be worn for long periods without having to be removed.
The prototype device has a fan that filters air into the hood and is being trialled by NHS staff in Southampton.
Video journalist: Tom Hepworth
02 Apr 2020
