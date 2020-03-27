Working from home - try some yoga!

Media player
Coronavirus: Simple yoga poses to help home workers
Much like thousands people across the country right now, BBC reporter Emily Ford is working from her home.
While she's used to producing stories every day, she is also a qualified yoga teacher.
Here, Emily shares a few tips and tricks on how to stay energised during the coming months with some simple stretches and breathing exercises.
Video journalist: Emily Ford
27 Mar 2020
