Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Southampton street sings happy birthday to eight-year-old girl
A street currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has come together to sing happy birthday to an eight-year-old girl.
Residents of Cobden Gardens in Bitterne Park, Southampton, came up with the idea after Sophia's parents mentioned it was their daughter's birthday in a community WhatsApp chat..
People living nearby gathered in their front gardens or opened their windows to sing to Sophia at 10:00 GMT, with a local music teacher joining in on the trumpet.
-
25 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-52037157/southampton-street-sings-happy-birthday-to-eight-year-old-girlRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window