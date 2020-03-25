Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Dad concerned for 'shattered' hospital doctor son
A man says his doctor son is "physically, mentally and emotionally shattered" after his hospital was overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.
Kevin, from Ryde, on the Isle of Wight, told a phone-in on BBC Radio Solent his son was self-isolating with suspected Covid-19 virus after treating patients at the hospital in west London.
He called the Pat Sissons show after hearing a previous caller say that she was ignoring lockdown rules.
He later declined to name the hospital and said his son was too unwell to comment himself.
-
25 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-52034967/coronavirus-dad-concerned-for-shattered-hospital-doctor-sonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window