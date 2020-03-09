Schools turn to sniffer dogs to combat drugs

Video

Teachers have taken action against the potential risk to children being recruited by county lines drug gangs in Hampshire.

It comes after reports gangs are moving their trade to the south, prompting police to warn that drug runners target young or vulnerable people to sell their product.

Now staff in Swanmore College, Wildern School, Wyvern College, The Hamble School, Toynbee School and Thornden School have teamed up to pay for private sniffer dogs.

They're also focusing on county lines to warn of the dangers of drug use and explain how gang leaders might try to exploit students.

Video journalist: Emily Ford