'We want our village to be carbon neutral'

Video

Dozens of volunteers have come together to make their village carbon neutral within the next decade.

Schools, shops and businesses in Overton, Hampshire are already involved in the project that has seen the parish council declare a "climate emergency".

The volunteers hope that if all 5,000 villagers make a series of small changes, then that can make a big difference and Sustainable Overton is looking at investing in a carbon offsetting scheme that would balance the emissions from the entire village's carbon footprint.

A number of cities around the UK, including Portsmouth in Hampshire, are also aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Reporter: David Allard