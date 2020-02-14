Heritage line reopening marked by Flying Scotsman
The reopening of a heritage steam railway has been marked by a visit from the Flying Scotsman.

Mid-Hants Railway's Watercress Line was shut at Alton, Hampshire, for almost a year while Butts Bridge was replaced.

The record-breaking Flying Scotsman locomotive travelled along the full 10-mile (16km) line as part of an event to celebrate its official reopening.

