Heritage line reopening marked by Flying Scotsman

Flying Scotsman at Mid-Hants Railway's Watercress Line relaunch
The reopening of a heritage steam railway has been marked by a visit from the Flying Scotsman.
Mid-Hants Railway's Watercress Line was shut at Alton, Hampshire, for almost a year while Butts Bridge was replaced.
The record-breaking Flying Scotsman locomotive travelled along the full 10-mile (16km) line as part of an event to celebrate its official reopening.
14 Feb 2020
