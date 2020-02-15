'Seeing someone cradling a newborn is traumatic'

Video

For Vicky and Jamie Mogridge-Percy it's been a long and at times painful journey to have a baby.

The couple, from Southampton, are now the proud parents of three-month-old Arthur, but they wish more had been done to support their mental health during fertility treatment.

Now they've spoken out about the toll it took on them as a couple and why they feel more should be done for those going through IVF.

A film by David Allard and Emily Ford