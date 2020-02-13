Video

When a spinal cord injury meant Vickie Simmonds had to start using a wheelchair, she rediscovered her love for dancing.

With the help of her best friend Amanda, who is able-bodied, she spent a year in the dance studio choreographing routines that could be danced in a wheelchair.

The pair then decided to establish their own inclusive dance company in Winchester, Hampshire, that enables people of all ages and abilities to dance together.

They now want to buy additional wheelchairs that would allow more people to take part in the classes, even if they aren't wheelchair users.

Video journalist: Curtis Lancaster

