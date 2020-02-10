'We watched our home being burgled live on CCTV'

Video

A family has spoken of their terror at watching their home being burgled live on CCTV.

Risham Shaheen was in a car with her family on the way to London when the security system at their Basingstoke home was activated.

They were able to watch the burglars live on their phones via an app linked to their CCTV system and alerted the police, who are now investigating.

The family estimate about £30,000 worth of items were stolen, including watches and items of gold jewellery, and are now warning other families in the area to remain vigilant.

Reporter: Sophia Seth