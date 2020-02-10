Video

For Ben Cull, 21, life was all about football and he followed his passion to Southampton Football Club and even received an England call-up.

But his world changed when a knee operation led to the diagnosis of a rare bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma.

He has been told about five per cent of patients with his form of cancer survive for five years following their diagnosis.

Ben Cull says he is determined to make each day count and so far has raised £20,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Video journalist: Matt Graveling