Is this the formula for perfect espresso?
Portsmouth academic develops 'perfect espresso' formula

Mathematicians and physicists might not be the first people you would think to consult about the perfect coffee.

But a team of researchers including Dr Jamie Foster, a mathematician at the University of Portsmouth, is challenging conventional espresso wisdom.

They have found that fewer coffee beans, ground more coarsely, are the key to a more consistent drink that is just as strong.

Reporter: Mike Apps

  • 05 Feb 2020
