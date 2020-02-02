Cycling students pick up residents' food waste

Video

A group of students has set up a food waste project using bicycles to collect residents' kitchen scraps.

The group is from the University of Southampton and says it is in a bid to tackle the lack of options in the city to sustainably dispose of food waste.

About 100 households have signed up and the waste is taken to a local community farm to be used as compost.

The students, who operate as a not-for-profit company, carry out three collections a week and have so far recycled more than a tonne of waste.

Video journalist: Charlie Edmonds

