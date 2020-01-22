LGBT Falklands veteran's joy at medal return

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LGBT Falklands veteran's 'over the moon' at medal return
A Falklands veteran forced out of the Royal Navy due of his sexuality will have a military medal returned later.
Joe Ousalice served as a radio operator for 18 years, but was discharged in 1993 because of a ban on LGBT people serving in the armed forces.
Mr Ousalice from Southampton said he was "over the moon" ahead of a ceremony at HMS Excellent, Portsmouth.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) previously admitted its policy had been "wrong, discriminatory and unjust".
-
22 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-51208572/lgbt-falklands-veteran-s-over-the-moon-at-medal-returnRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window