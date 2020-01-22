LGBT Falklands veteran's joy at medal return
A Falklands veteran forced out of the Royal Navy due of his sexuality will have a military medal returned later.

Joe Ousalice served as a radio operator for 18 years, but was discharged in 1993 because of a ban on LGBT people serving in the armed forces.

Mr Ousalice from Southampton said he was "over the moon" ahead of a ceremony at HMS Excellent, Portsmouth.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) previously admitted its policy had been "wrong, discriminatory and unjust".

  • 22 Jan 2020
