Titanic wreck protected under UK and US agreement

The wreckage of RMS Titanic is to be protected under a treaty between the US and UK governments.

The international agreement gives the governments power to grant or deny licences allowing entry of the wreck or removal of artefacts.

It was signed to ensure the resting site of more than 1,500 passengers and crew is preserved and respected.

Built by Harland and Wolff in Belfast, the Titanic sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage from Southampton.