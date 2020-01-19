'Fighting to clear my name'

Video

The Post Office says it is "assisting the Criminal Cases Review Commission to the fullest extent" with inquiries into cases of postmasters convicted of theft and fraud.

Prosecuted after unexplained shortfalls were found in postmasters' branch accounts, the ex-workers blamed flaws in the IT system, Horizon, provided by Fujitsu. The Post Office denied there was a problem.

In December 2019, the Post Office agreed to pay nearly £58m to settle its long-running legal battle with 550 sub-postmasters over the software.

