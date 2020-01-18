Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Southampton Airport use therapy dogs for nervous flyers
These four-legged furry friends are doing their best to help nervous flyers travelling through Southampton Airport.
After a trial last year, the airport has decided to set up a canine crew with the help of charity Therapy Dogs Nationwide.
The dogs walk around the airport with their owners, saying hello to passengers and can stay with nervous flyers until they board their plane.
Reporter: Sophia Seth
-
18 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-51148311/southampton-airport-use-therapy-dogs-for-nervous-flyersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window