Brexit explained: Can I still travel with my pet?

Video

As the UK prepares to leave the EU on 31 January a transitional period will begin.

Since 2004 we've been able to travel with our pets using a pet passport, but after Brexit they'll no longer be valid.

Negotiations are underway with the EU to introduce a new scheme, but there could be some complicated paperwork required.

BBC reporter Tom Hepworth takes a look at what Brexit could mean if you want to take your pet on holiday to the EU.

This video was originally published on 20 January 2020, for the latest information on Brexit you can visit the government advice website here.