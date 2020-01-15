Alex Danson: 'Tokyo would be biggest achievement'

Video

Great Britain Hockey player Alex Danson has said being selected for the 2020 Olympics would be one of her biggest achievements.

The Olympic gold medallist has this week returned to training with the GB Hockey squad 18 months after suffering a long-term concussion when she hit her head on a wall in 2018.

The 34-year-old, from Hampshire, told BBC Sport's Tony Husband that even coming close to being selected for the Tokyo Olympic squad would "be up there as one of the best things I've achieved in my career".

Danson returned to training with the centralised squad at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on Monday, and the Tokyo Olympics will begin on 24 July.

Reporter: Tony Husband