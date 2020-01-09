Teaching sex to adults with learning disabilities
Free sex education classes are being offered to adults with learning disabilities.

Ready2Shine CIC operates a specialised programme runs by health professionals and volunteers in Portsmouth.

Weekly classes explore topics like sexual health, relationships, self care, and emotions, in a safe and open environment.

They are funded by a National Lottery grant.

Video journalist: Robyn Montague

  • 09 Jan 2020
