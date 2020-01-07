Video

A doctor's surgery has appealed for new doctors after an advert to become a partner in a GP surgery remained unanswered for 12 months.

Staff at the Victor Street surgery in Southampton, Hampshire, said the number of partners had gone from nine to five in the space of four years, with some leaving because they could not cope with the stress and growing work load.

According to NHS figures, while the number of qualified GPs has increased in the last five years from 41,230 to 45,625, the number of GP partners taking on roles in surgeries has fallen from 24,521 to 21,161.

The British Medical Association said general practice was set for an unprecedented winter in terms of supply and demand.

Reporter: Edward Sault