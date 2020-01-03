Could drones deliver blood?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drones: Could they be used to deliver blood?
You often see them in the sky, used for filming, surveillance and for fun... but soon drones may be used to benefit organisations such as the NHS.
Southampton is one of five cities testing how drones could become part of the regular buzz of city life, but will people want drones buzzing over them all the time?
The BBC went to see one trial involving the transportation of blood samples, which could help pathology labs to process samples more efficiently.
Reporter: James Ingham
-
03 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50960710/drones-could-they-be-used-to-deliver-bloodRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window