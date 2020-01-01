'Miracle' baby offers hope to cancer patients

Video

Shakar and Ibrahim Jafari had been trying for a baby for more than a decade but, just after becoming pregnant, Shakar learned she had breast cancer and needed chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The family thought it wouldn't be possible to have the baby but after consulting her family and a consultant at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, they decided to proceed with the pregnancy and cancer treatment.

Shakar was able to have chemotherapy while pregnant and the family said they wanted baby Sina to be a message of hope to other families.

Reporter: David Allard