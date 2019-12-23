Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Santa's Braille letter helps keep Christmas magic alive
You might think by the age of 13 you'd be too old to write a letter to Father Christmas - but not Jacob Brett from the Isle of Wight.
Jacob has very limited eyesight and wanted to use his ability to read Braille to maintain the magic of Christmas for his two younger brothers.
So his family contacted the The Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) who arranged with their elves for Santa to send him a special Christmas letter.
Reporter: David Allard
-
23 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50894476/santa-s-braille-letter-helps-keep-christmas-magic-aliveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window