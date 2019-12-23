Braille letter helps keep Christmas magic alive

Video

You might think by the age of 13 you'd be too old to write a letter to Father Christmas - but not Jacob Brett from the Isle of Wight.

Jacob has very limited eyesight and wanted to use his ability to read Braille to maintain the magic of Christmas for his two younger brothers.

So his family contacted the The Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) who arranged with their elves for Santa to send him a special Christmas letter.

Reporter: David Allard