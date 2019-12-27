How parents of premature babies are updated 24/7

Video

Having to leave a child's bedside when they're being cared for in hospital can be a huge wrench, especially at this time of year.

To help reduce the separation anxiety, a third of neonatal units in the UK have signed up to an app that helps parents stay in touch with their premature babies 24 hours a day.

Doctors and nurses can send photos and video updates to parents when they can't be with their baby in hospital and so far, about 5,000 families have used the service.

Reporter: Katharine Da Costa