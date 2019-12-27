How parents of premature babies are updated 24/7

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
App helps parents of premature babies stay in touch
Having to leave a child's bedside when they're being cared for in hospital can be a huge wrench, especially at this time of year.
To help reduce the separation anxiety, a third of neonatal units in the UK have signed up to an app that helps parents stay in touch with their premature babies 24 hours a day.
Doctors and nurses can send photos and video updates to parents when they can't be with their baby in hospital and so far, about 5,000 families have used the service.
Reporter: Katharine Da Costa
-
27 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50867743/app-helps-parents-of-premature-babies-stay-in-touchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window