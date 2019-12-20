Sailors old and new come together for Christmas

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portsmouth sailors visit veterans in care home for Christmas
It's a chance for serving sailors to hear tales of yesteryear and veterans to recall their favourite memories serving their country.
Every year the Agamemnon Housing Association hosts groups of serving sailors and veterans in their care home in Portsmouth, Hampshire.
The hope is to spread a bit of Christmas cheer and swap stories of the sea over a cup of tea and a mince pie.
Reporter: Steve Humphrey
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-50865487/portsmouth-sailors-visit-veterans-in-care-home-for-christmasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window