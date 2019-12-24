'Don't just walk past and not talk to them'

Video

A seven-year-old girl has been giving Christmas presents to the homeless because she doesn't want anyone to miss out.

Known online as 'Elles Angel Little Star' she spends her Sundays making packed lunches for rough sleepers and distributing them on the streets.

She carries out the work with the help of her parents, and after her story was reported on the news she says she's on a mission to encourage others to think of others less fortunate than themselves.

Video Journalists: Curtis Lancaster & Adam Paylor