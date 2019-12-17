Anglo-Saxon king's burial ship to be recreated

Video

Its hoard of gold and silver is said to be as historically important as Stonehenge or the Mary Rose.

In 1939 King Raedwald, the 7th Century Anglo-Saxon ruler of East Anglia, was discovered buried with a ship several miles from the North Sea at Sutton Hoo in Suffolk.

Thirty years later, the story of the burial ship could be brought back to life with the help of the University of Southampton.

Volunteer ship builders are using historical materials and techniques to build a reconstruction of the ship, that is hoped to enter the sea trial phase in early 2020.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes