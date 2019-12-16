Media player
F35 takes off from HMS Queen Elizabeth for first time in UK
A fighter jet has taken off from aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time while in the UK.
The state-of-the-art aircraft launched from the Royal Navy's 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier at its home base in Portsmouth.
The F35 has been acclaimed as one of the world's most advanced jets, with a top speed of 1.6 Mach (1,200mph; 1,975 km/h).
The roar of the Lightning's engines could be heard as it launched from the "ski ramp" on the flight deck of the carrier.
